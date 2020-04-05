AceD Market Cap Hits $52,292.98 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. AceD has a total market cap of $52,292.98 and approximately $1,283.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, AceD has traded up 87.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000645 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001127 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,251,309 coins and its circulating supply is 11,240,709 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

