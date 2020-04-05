AceD Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. AceD has a total market cap of $51,773.03 and approximately $1,511.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, AceD has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004039 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000617 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00001095 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,243,061 coins and its circulating supply is 11,233,061 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

