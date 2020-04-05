AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 511,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,963. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.66.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 132,409 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 38,370 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 491,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 55,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. 23.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

