Achain (ACT) Market Cap Tops $5.14 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Coinnest, CoinEgg and Koinex. Achain has a market cap of $5.14 million and $2.42 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Achain has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.01 or 0.02573291 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 78.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00199988 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033612 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Achain

Achain launched on June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,294,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Coinnest, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Huobi, Bitinka, CoinEgg, Bitbns, OOOBTC and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.