Actinium Price Up 15.4% Over Last Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $193,440.87 and $1,361.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00070835 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 19,586,150 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

