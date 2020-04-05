Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 53,383 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,349,000 after acquiring an additional 457,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Acuity Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,190,000 after acquiring an additional 114,116 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 972,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,261,000 after buying an additional 533,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 550,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,914,000 after buying an additional 69,547 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

AYI stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $147.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.62.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.18 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

