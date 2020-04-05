Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.55 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 76% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 70.4% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LBank, CoinTiger and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,842.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.55 or 0.02112443 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.34 or 0.03424582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00592979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00789536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00075257 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00025764 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00486962 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014607 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, OKEx, HADAX, BiteBTC and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

