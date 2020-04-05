Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading Down 78.7% This Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 83% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 78.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, BiteBTC, CoinTiger and HADAX. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $819,590.26 and approximately $1.35 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,797.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.74 or 0.02114680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.05 or 0.03472892 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00598143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015197 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00792461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00074980 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00025443 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00484976 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014725 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BiteBTC, OKEx, LBank and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

