ADAMANT Messenger Hits 24-Hour Volume of $90.00 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $655,541.28 and $90.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034531 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 104,068,320 coins and its circulating supply is 83,926,310 coins. ADAMANT Messenger's official website is adamant.im.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

