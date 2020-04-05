ADAMANT Messenger Reaches Market Cap of $654,365.54 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $654,365.54 and $163.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034556 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 104,072,281 coins and its circulating supply is 83,930,270 coins. ADAMANT Messenger's official website is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

