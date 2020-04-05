Adelphoi Market Capitalization Achieves $160,451.33 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Adelphoi has a market capitalization of $160,451.33 and $165.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adelphoi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.06 or 0.02575633 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 78.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00199899 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033669 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adelphoi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adelphoi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.