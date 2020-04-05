AdEx (ADX) Price Tops $0.0583

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, AdEx has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $343,225.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and Kyber Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.43 or 0.02555685 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 76.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00200675 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx’s genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Huobi, Liqui, Binance, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, HitBTC, Kyber Network and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.