Advanced Technology Coin Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $38,613.79 and $22.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Advanced Technology Coin

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,437,356 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

