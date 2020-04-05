Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,801,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,190 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Aecom worth $77,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aecom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 83,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Aecom by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 109,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 309,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 124,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74. Aecom has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aecom from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aecom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

