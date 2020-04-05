aelf (ELF) Trading 16.5% Higher Over Last Week

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, aelf has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.0641 or 0.00000944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Huobi, Allbit and CoinTiger. aelf has a market capitalization of $34.90 million and approximately $29.08 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.23 or 0.02580950 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 78.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00200956 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033708 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.io. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Ethfinex, AirSwap, ABCC, Bithumb, Bancor Network, Hotbit, Allbit, BCEX, Kyber Network, CoinTiger, IDEX, DDEX, Tokenomy, Binance, BigONE, Kucoin, GOPAX, OKEx, Koinex, Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

