Aencoin (AEN) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.83 Million

Aencoin (CURRENCY:AEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Aencoin has a total market cap of $10.83 million and $106,109.00 worth of Aencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aencoin token can now be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000588 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN. In the last week, Aencoin has traded 41.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00054156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.86 or 0.04558077 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00068203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037032 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014421 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009261 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Aencoin Token Profile

Aencoin (CRYPTO:AEN) is a token. Its launch date was May 10th, 2018. Aencoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,265,785 tokens. Aencoin’s official website is www.aencoin.com. The Reddit community for Aencoin is /r/Aenco and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aencoin’s official Twitter account is @aencoin.

Aencoin Token Trading

Aencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

