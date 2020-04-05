Aencoin Market Cap Hits $10.87 Million (AEN)

Aencoin (CURRENCY:AEN) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Aencoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. Aencoin has a total market capitalization of $10.87 million and $109,779.00 worth of Aencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aencoin has traded up 61.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.04669497 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00068188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037125 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014716 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009639 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003387 BTC.

About Aencoin

AEN is a token. It was first traded on May 10th, 2018. Aencoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,265,785 tokens. Aencoin’s official Twitter account is @aencoin. The Reddit community for Aencoin is /r/Aenco and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aencoin’s official website is www.aencoin.com.

Aencoin Token Trading

Aencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

