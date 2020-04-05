Aeon Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Aeon has a market cap of $1.63 million and $547.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00786574 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001237 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

