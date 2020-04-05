Aeron Reaches Market Cap of $1.89 Million (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Aeron has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeron has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00001384 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Binance and Coinrail.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.57 or 0.02578625 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 89.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00201960 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron launched on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, IDAX, Tidex, Kuna, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Binance, Radar Relay, IDEX, Mercatox and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

