Aeternity (AE) Trading 10.2% Higher This Week

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. Aeternity has a total market cap of $31.17 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001498 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Koinex, Liqui and OTCBTC. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001113 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 352,203,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,383,044 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Gate.io, HADAX, Kyber Network, BitMart, Liqui, HitBTC, OKEx, Radar Relay, Bithumb, DragonEX, Mercatox, ZB.COM, CoinBene, BigONE, OTCBTC, Tokenomy, IDAX, FCoin, OOOBTC, Koinex, Binance, Crex24 and Zebpay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.