Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock Position Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.26% of Agree Realty worth $72,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,149,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64,060 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

NYSE ADC opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $80.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

In related news, Director Simon Leopold purchased 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.60 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome R. Rossi purchased 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.72 per share, with a total value of $121,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,263.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.