Aion Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.86 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $25.97 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can now be bought for $0.0633 or 0.00000932 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance, RightBTC and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aion

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 410,411,905 tokens. The official website for Aion is aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Bilaxy, DragonEX, Koinex, Kyber Network, IDEX, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, BitForex, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Liqui, Kucoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

