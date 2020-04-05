Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

AKBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $61,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Dahan sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $60,656.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,808.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,998 shares of company stock worth $182,683 in the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 301,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 55,337 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $74,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $918.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.32). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 39.65%. The firm had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.