Akroma Market Cap Hits $4,948.77 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Akroma has a market cap of $4,948.77 and $41.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 137.4% against the dollar. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.77 or 0.02114668 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00074295 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma.

Akroma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

