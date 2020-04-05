AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,257 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of AlarmCom worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. FMR LLC grew its position in AlarmCom by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 29.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $47,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 458,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,027,834.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $29,436.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,678 shares of company stock worth $6,133,613. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Shares of ALRM opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 194.90%. AlarmCom’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AlarmCom Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

