Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on Albemarle from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra decreased their price target on Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,700.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,221 shares of company stock worth $1,611,734 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in Albemarle by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 34,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 23,562 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Albemarle by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after buying an additional 163,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,479,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.30. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

