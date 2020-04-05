Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 293.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALBO. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of ALBO opened at $15.74 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $38.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $234.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $1.01. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 650.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The business had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $31,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 255,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,371,989.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,333 shares of company stock valued at $45,032. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 867,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 243,670 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 212,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 124,124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,704.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 32,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

