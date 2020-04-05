Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91,599 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock opened at $89.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.84. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 418,621 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $34,536,232.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALXN. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.14.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

