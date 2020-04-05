Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,133 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,920,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,351 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,716 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,220,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,942 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11,987.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,789,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,591 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $439.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

