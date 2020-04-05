All Sports Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $521,776.00 (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $24.68, $32.15 and $33.94. All Sports has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $521,776.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.66 or 0.04428896 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00068689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036969 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014547 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009305 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003401 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $20.33, $50.98, $32.15, $7.50, $10.39, $33.94, $24.68, $18.94, $24.43, $5.60 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

