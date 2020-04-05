All Sports (SOC) Market Cap Hits $4.74 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. One All Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $33.94 and $7.50. During the last week, All Sports has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $4.74 million and $416,431.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000718 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.68 or 0.04708323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00068026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037123 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009628 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003383 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports.

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $20.33, $5.60, $13.77, $33.94, $32.15, $24.68, $24.43, $50.98, $7.50, $18.94 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.