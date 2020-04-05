Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $675.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on Y shares. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Y traded down $29.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $500.01. The stock had a trading volume of 47,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,805. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $643.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $752.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.80. Alleghany has a one year low of $426.87 and a one year high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.35) EPS. Alleghany’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alleghany will post 40.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,339,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after buying an additional 38,417 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,908,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,529,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,073,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

