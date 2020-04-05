Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABTX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $21.69 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $468.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $25,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,924.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $149,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,390. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.