Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 8,370 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of Aaron’s worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Aaron’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 283,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after acquiring an additional 94,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AAN opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Aaron’s from $67.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Northcoast Research cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.90.

About Aaron's

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

