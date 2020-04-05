Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,142 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Mohawk Industries worth $12,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,352,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,163,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $415,733,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,792,000 after buying an additional 39,921 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,034,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,523,000 after buying an additional 131,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,167,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,268,000 after buying an additional 29,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.27.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $156.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

