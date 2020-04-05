Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.84 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Royal Gold worth $13,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Royal Gold by 20,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley raised Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.01. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.