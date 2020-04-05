Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,980 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.49% of Werner Enterprises worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $33.44 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

WERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

