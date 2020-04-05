Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Owens Corning worth $13,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FMR LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 20.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $260,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $1,176,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 35.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average is $60.05.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

OC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

