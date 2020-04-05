Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 24,382 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,691 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 24,382 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Franklin Resources worth $13,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 988,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after buying an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 173,807 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 592,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after buying an additional 379,976 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 18,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEN opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

