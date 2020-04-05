Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 669.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,246,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,209,000 after purchasing an additional 80,410 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,569,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,861,000 after acquiring an additional 45,125 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

