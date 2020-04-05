Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Allied Esports Entertainment to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 71.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -38.49% -9.30% Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Volatility and Risk

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment’s peers have a beta of 0.35, suggesting that their average stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million -$16.74 million -1.89 Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors $307.64 million -$121.36 million 7.79

Allied Esports Entertainment’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment. Allied Esports Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allied Esports Entertainment and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors 75 118 100 2 2.10

Allied Esports Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 187.36%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 58.59%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

