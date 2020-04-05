Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 106.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,300 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Allison Transmission worth $17,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALSN opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.37.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 81.36% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALSN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

