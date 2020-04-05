AllSafe Trading Up 13.4% Over Last Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $325,464.91 and $2,051.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006243 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

