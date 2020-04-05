Almeela (KZE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $414.00

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, Almeela has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Almeela token can now be bought for about $0.0832 or 0.00001225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN. Almeela has a market cap of $310,545.26 and approximately $414.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014252 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00459621 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Almeela Token Profile

Almeela is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken. The official website for Almeela is www.almeela.com.

Buying and Selling Almeela

Almeela can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Almeela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

