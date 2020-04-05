Alphacat Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $34,868.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. Alphacat has a market cap of $359,837.50 and $34,868.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Kucoin. In the last week, Alphacat has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.17 or 0.02569412 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 114.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00201071 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033643 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io.

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

