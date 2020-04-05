Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

PINE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PINE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 55,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,608. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

