Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Stake Lowered by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after buying an additional 7,988,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,644,000 after buying an additional 691,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,883,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,379,000 after buying an additional 761,711 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $37.41 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $57.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45. The company has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of -51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

