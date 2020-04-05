American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.45 Billion

Brokerages expect American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) to report $10.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.97 billion and the lowest is $8.72 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $10.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $43.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.10 billion to $48.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $47.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.61 billion to $50.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Buckingham Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,433 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the airline’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the airline’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 34,241 shares of the airline’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,910 shares of the airline’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $35.24.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.