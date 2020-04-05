American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMH. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

In related news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 316,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $9,060,186.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $814,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,570.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,400,396 shares of company stock valued at $39,272,298. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,791,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,750,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,607,000 after buying an additional 2,286,099 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,980,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,425,000 after buying an additional 1,774,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,149,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,395,000 after buying an additional 1,232,263 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.64. 3,719,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,994,819. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

