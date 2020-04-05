American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Brokerages forecast that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will report sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the highest is $2.03 billion. American Tower posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $8.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,942 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $222.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Tower has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $258.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

